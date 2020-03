Both patients had returned from international trips to undisclosed locations. The US death toll is now 17. Get info: Podcast | Newsletter | Ask a question | Symptoms

The CDC advises older Americans to stay home

Trump supporter says coronavirus doesn't exist. See her reason CNN's John Avlon explains how President Trump is sowing confusion about the novel coronavirus.

Starbucks says Seattle employee diagnosed with the coronavirus A Starbucks employee in downtown Seattle tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the store's closure for a deep cleaning, the company said.

In the middle of the outbreak, people of Seattle adjust to changes Friday morning at Seattle's famous Pike Place Market and Mike Kirn and the other fish mongers are setting up for business.

Man explains what it feels like to have coronavirus CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta speak with a man that tested positive for the novel coronavirus about his symptoms during a CNN townhall.

Biden warns against negativity from 'Bernie Brothers' • Here's what Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare for All' proposal actually says • Opinion: Sexism was a force in this year's Democratic primary • Biden or Sanders? How race and age shape the race

The young conservatives who believe Greta Thunberg Something was different at CPAC 2020.