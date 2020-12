One child's Christmas list is short and to the point. 'This year, I would like end of Covid-19, world peace, climate control, new Xbox,' it reads. • Live updates: Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use • Analysis: GOP governor turned her state's failing virus strategy into a national platform

Warning for Pfizer vaccine after health workers with allergy history suffer reaction People with a "significant history of allergic reactions" should not be given the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, UK health authorities said Wednesday, after two healthcare workers had symptoms after receiving a shot the day before.

Experts warn the public that 'vaccines that are not used are useless' Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to vulnerable populations within days of an emergency use authorization (EUA), an official said, as the US wrestles with an all-time high of daily new cases.

This 91-year-old just got the vaccine. See interview that will make your day CNN's Cyril Vanier speaks with Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old Briton who received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The United Kingdom has become the world's first nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a fully vetted and authorized Covid-19 shot, a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic.

Azar says 20 million Americans could be vaccinated in 'the next several weeks' Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that he has met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team and pledged a smooth transition, a rare recognition of the coming transfer of power from a top member of President Donald Trump's administration.

See doctor take second dose of Chinese vaccine Turkey has begun phase 3 human trials for the Chinese Sinovac vaccine with 10 million doses to be shipped. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh goes inside a clinic in Istanbul and speaks to participants, including a doctor getting his second dose.

States are already running into challenges when it comes to distributing the vaccine

Melania Trump 'just wants to go home' In mid-November, as President Donald Trump railed against the election results, his wife, first lady Melania Trump publicly agreed with his sentiments. But privately, a handful of days after the final state tally, the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation […]