China is hitting the US where it hurts: Soybeans China is the world's biggest buyer of US soybeans. Now, China plans to slap a tariff on them in retaliation. Here's what that means for farmers and your wallet.

Manufacturer: China killing my business. Now tariffs are too. Garry Hartman runs one of the few chassis manufacturers left in the US. He explains why his business is in big trouble thanks to competition from China, and why getting on Trump's tariff list is critical.