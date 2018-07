Secretary of State Pompeo called the recent talks 'productive' and cited progress, but Pyongyang said the US raised 'cancerous issues' US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Pyongyang on Saturday seemingly optimistic after two days of high-level talks, but without announcing any concrete steps North Korea would take or a timeline towards denuclearization.

N. Korea to Pompeo: After talks, you may not have slept well Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with Kim Yong Chol, the vice chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee, during his visit to Pyongyang.

Analysis: Trump claims credit for fixing things that aren't fixed Never shy about taking credit, President Donald Trump twice recently claimed to have solved a problem that turned out to still be a problem.

Analysis: Trump's war on the alphabet of international order Donald Trump takes no greater joy as President than in upsetting the international order, undoing multilateral agreements, poking traditional allies, courting traditional foes.

Trump's personal calls to world leaders leave White House aides in the dark, Washington Post reports President Donald Trump started handing out his personal cell phone number to world leaders shortly after he took office last year, leading to one-on-one calls that even top White House aides did not know about, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Woman who accused Trudeau of groping breaks her silence A former newspaper reporter said Friday that allegations in an editorial claiming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau groped her at a musical festival 18 years ago are true, but she considers the matter closed.

Manafort bank fraud trial has Trump campaign connection, Mueller's team says Prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing Friday that they intend to present evidence at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that a banking executive allegedly helped Manafort obtain loans of more than $6 million while the banker sought a role in the Trump campaign.

Trump admin reportedly expected to halt some payments under Obamacare program The Trump administration is expected to stop some payments under the Affordable Care Act's risk adjustment program, potentially shaking up insurance markets, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Trump mocks George H.W. Bush at rally President Trump used a campaign rally in Montana to mock his predecessor George H.W. Bush on a decades-old campaign slogan.