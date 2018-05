Don Lemon: This is much bigger than Roseanne's dumb tweet CNN's Don Lemon discusses ABC canceling the "Roseanne" reboot after Roseanne Barr's racist twitter rant today, and explains that the issue stems from a normalization of racism in the United States.

Co-star Michael Fishman 'devastated' "Roseanne" star Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner on the series since its start in 1988, says he's "devastated" following news of the show's cancellation, a move made by ABC on Tuesday after star Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter rant.

SE Cupp rips ABC for 'Roseanne' reboot HLN's SE Cupp weighs in on ABC's decision to cancel 'Roseanne' after the star's racist Twitter rant.

Analysis: Trump, unlike Roseanne, could not be canceled What's the difference between Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr?

Trump tweets he wishes he didn't pick Sessions as AG President Donald Trump said Wednesday he regretted choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general, a continuation of the President's frustrations over Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

NYT: Trump berated Sessions after recusal and pressured him to oversee Russia probe President Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from oversight of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller is now probing that exchange, according to a report from the New York Times.

Analysis: Polar opposites Trump and Mueller set for a showdown One is the most cacophonous man in America, the other is the most silent. And as they head for a seemingly inevitable clash, both are living out the creeds that made them who they are.