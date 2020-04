Trump's wild performance at a press conference was a troubling spectacle at a moment when presidents are called to provide consistent, level leadership In photos | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | How to help

Advice: Biden describes his phone call with Trump

Opinion: Trump is desperately seeking to avoid blame President Donald Trump has royally screwed up the federal government's coronavirus response, and he knows it. And he's doing what he always does: Instead of fixing any of the many problems he's caused, he's trying to weasel his way out of blame and doing all he can to dodge oversight and responsibility.

Fauci's prediction: When will kids return to school? Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to a question about when parents can expect children to return to school.

Cuomo: Covid symptoms are 'depressing,' wearing me down CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about his recent coronavirus symptoms and how he's been managing his illness at home.

Race: Why black Americans are at higher risk for coronavirus Black Americans have more existing medical issues, less access to health care, and are more likely to work in unstable jobs -- all factors that have made the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hurt blacks more.