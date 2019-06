Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack on a bus in London Arrests have been made after two women were beaten and robbed in a homophobic attack on a London bus, the Met Police Roads and Transport unit said on Twitter.

50 years after Stonewall, New York police apologize Fifty years after the historic Stonewall riots, the New York Police Department apologized to the LGBT community for its role in the violence.

Stonewall Inn near first LGBT national monument The Stonewall Inn holds an important place in history for the LGBT community. A bartender and long-time patron explains why.

Opinion: I was married with kids and realized I'm gay By the time you reach your 30s, you think you know yourself -- your likes, your dislikes, what inspires you, what makes you tick.

YouTube won't take down homophobic harassment videos, but it will demonetize them Carlos Maza, a video journalist who works for Vox, is speaking out after YouTube declined to ban the videos of Steven Crowder, a prominent right-wing personality who Maza says used the platform to attack him with homophobic and racist slurs. The company did say it would demonetize the videos, meaning Crowder can't make money off of ads, for "continued egregious actions that have harmed the […]

Target of homophobic harassment speaks out Vox's Carlos Maza speaks with CNN's Jon Sarlin about YouTube's decision to keep up videos from a prominent right-wing personality that attacked him with homophobic and racist slurs.

State bans gay conversion therapy for youth Colorado is the latest state to move to ban gay conversion therapy for minors, aligning Colorado's policies with the consensus among leading medical and mental health professional organizations.

Kenyan court upholds law making gay sex illegal In a blow to the LGBTQI movement in Africa, Kenya's High Court ruled Friday that a colonial-era law banning same-sex relations should remain in place.

