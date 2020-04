Sources say Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro feuded with officials over hydroxychloroquine's effectiveness to treat coronavirus In photos | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Tracking the virus

Drugs: Trump doubles down on unproven drugs to treat virus President Donald Trump on Sunday again doubled down on an unproven therapy for the novel coronavirus: hydroxychloroquine.

Fact check: A timeline of Trump promises on coronavirus It's been almost a month since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. In that time, the virus has swept across the US, which has gone from having just a few outbreaks to now leading the world in infections.

Fareed Zakaria: The US has abandoned this crucial role CNN's Fareed Zakaria analyzes the multiple crises unfolding during the coronavirus pandemic, and how countries and organizations are responding to it.

Analysis: Trump sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' The United States is heading into one of the darkest chapters of its modern history so far deprived of the unifying and clear-sighted leadership that helped it prevail in earlier times of crisis.

History: Has Covid-19 been in humans for years? Leading scientists tell CNN that it's possible the virus didn't just come from bats in the past months, but that it could made the leap to humans many months, perhaps even years ago before it then transferred among people to become as lethal as it has. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

