Trump's refusal to coordinate with Biden suggests he is actively working to sabotage his successor President Donald Trump's refusal to coordinate with President-elect Joe Biden on the critical Covid-19 vaccine is bringing a staggering possibility into clearer view: that an outgoing US commander in chief is actively working to sabotage his successor.

GOP senators shrug off Trump's conspiracies over election results Live updates | Facts First Database | The election in photos

Hear details of contentious Oval Office-Giuliani phone call President Trump held a meeting that was described by several sources as "contentious" after learning his lawyers dropped a lawsuit seeking a review of Arizona ballots. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.

Georgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham implied he should try to throw away ballots Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stood firm Monday on his account that Sen. Lindsey Graham had hinted that he should try to discard some ballots in Georgia, where a recount is underway after the state went for President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Blitzer asks GOP official about Graham accusation Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses Georgia's recount and a phone call he had with Lindsey Graham that was first reported by the Washington Post.

Analysis: Two weeks after the election, far-right TV shows are providing false hope to Trump fans A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign $7.9 million The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Monday that if President Donald Trump's campaign wants a recount of the razor-thin presidential race in the state, it will need to pay $7.9 million upfront.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon to get a top White House job • Cedric Richmond expected to leave Congress and join Biden's White House in senior role • Analysis: Can Biden's green agenda break the 'brown blockade'

At least 2 members of Congress announce positive Covid-19 diagnoses Monday • Moderna's vaccine has an advantage over Pfizer's • Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to company data