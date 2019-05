A runaway polling lead and a string of Trump tweets have done nothing but help the former vice president After a decidedly rocky run-up to the official announcement of his presidential candidacy, Joe Biden has to be happy with where he finds himself in the race today -- particularly after a 24-hour run that simply could not have gone any better for him.

CNN Poll: Biden solidifies frontrunner status Former Vice President Joe Biden's announcement of a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earned him an 11-point polling bounce, leaving him head and shoulders above the rest of the Democratic candidates.

Joe Biden: 'I take responsibility' for Anita Hill's treatment Joe Biden said Monday he takes responsibility for how Anita Hill was treated during her testimony against then-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991.

Burnett: Biden is 'clearly getting under Trump's skin' CNN's Erin Burnett says former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to directly take on President Donald Trump is "clearly getting under Trump's skin."

Analysis: Sanders will be tested in 2020 as he never was in 2016 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg signaled the start of a new political era for Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the front-runners for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, with five crisp words.

2020 Democrats are more diverse than ever before The 2020 Democratic candidate field is the most diverse it's ever been, which is reflective of a trend in the Democratic electorate. These candidates may appeal to the growing number of minority voters.

Democrats say $2 trillion for infrastructure agreed to after Trump meeting Democratic congressional leaders announced after a meeting with President Donald Trump and a group of high-ranking Democratic lawmakers that an agreement had been reached on the pricetag for a potential infrastructure plan: $2 trillion dollars.