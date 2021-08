Afghans watch nervously as Taliban regime takes shape, and US and its allies continue frantic exit Thousands of desperate Afghans remain stranded under Taliban rule in Kabul on Tuesday, as the US and its allies -- frantically evacuating their personnel from the city's airport -- reckon with the sudden breakdown of their two-decade effort in Afghanistan.

Clarissa Ward to Pentagon: I'm the one who has to look our allies in the eyes CNN's Clarissa Ward, reporting live from Kabul, presses Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on whether the US allies still on the ground in Afghanistan can trust that they "will not be abandoned" following the Taliban's takeover.

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House.

Opinion: The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument.

Who are the Taliban and how did they take control so swiftly? Just last week, US intelligence analysts had predicted it would likely take several more weeks before Afghanistan's civilian government in Kabul fell to Taliban fighters. In reality, it only took a few short days.

Biden administration reverts to internal blame-shifting amid Afghanistan chaos Factions within the Biden administration are embroiled in a blame game over why the US government didn't act sooner to withdraw American citizens and Afghans who helped the US over two decades of war, leading to a rushed and dangerous evacuation.

Opinion: Afghanistan's collapse was not pre-ordained. It was willful abandonment As I communicated with the terrified families of former allies trying to flee the country this week, I felt the sickening resignation one has when visiting a loved one in hospice. But Afghanistan's collapse was not pre-ordained. It was willful abandonment.

Women's education in Afghanistan faces uncertain future CNN's Clarissa Ward visited a religious class at a local mosque complex in Afghanistan, where girls are studying Quran.