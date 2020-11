Short-lived cases in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania federal courts that fed into a pro-Trump legal strategy have been dropped Voters in four states who had brought longshot lawsuits to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's win and went nowhere in court have dropped their cases Monday morning.

Analysis: Trump is facing a barrage of calls to begin transition President Donald Trump is facing a barrage of calls to permit potentially life-saving transition talks between his health officials and incoming President-elect Joe Biden's aides on a fast-worsening pandemic he is continuing to ignore in his obsessive effort to discredit an election that he clearly lost.

'Very disturbing': Doctor reacts to Rand Paul's suggestion CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner reacts to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) telling coronavirus survivors to throw out their masks and celebrate.

Fact checking Trump's barrage of lies over the weekend "I WON THE ELECTION!" President Donald Trump tweeted just before midnight on Sunday night.

Obama: We wouldn't expect this behavior out of our children In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes", former President Barack Obama spoke about President Donald Trump leaving office and thinking beyond himself. Jeff Zeleny joins CNN New Day to discuss.

Top Trump adviser moves closer to accepting Biden win National security adviser Robert O'Brien promised that there will be a professional transition from the White House National Security Council "if" President-elect Joe Biden is officially determined the winner of the 2020 election, acknowledging "obviously things look that way now" despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede.

Moderna's vaccine has a significant advantage over Pfizer's • Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to company data • Ex-HHS chief says Trump administration deserves credit for vaccine progress • States crack down as Covid-19 hospitalizations reach an all-time high

Fox News has never seen competition like this • Opinion: Trump goes Frankenstein over Fox