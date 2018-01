'The President wants to lead on this issue,' the White House says The White House will release a "legislative framework" for an immigration deal on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

White House calls lawmakers' proposal dead on arrival The White House draws a firm line against the recent immigration proposal put forth by Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Mayors turn down White House invitation after Feds turn up heat on 'sanctuary cities' New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and other mayors who had been invited to the White House on Wednesday declined the invitation because of a Justice Department crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities.

Trump's twists and turns on DACA Since starting his campaign, President Trump's messaging has shifted on the program that protected undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.

Schumer withdraws offer for border wall money Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer withdrew funding for President Donald Trump's border in negotiations over immigration issues with the White House, according to a Democratic aide.

Analysis: Everyone agrees Congress sucks -- even Congress Sen. Joe Manchin isn't a big fan of the Senate.

These lawmakers spoke out against immigrants. So she looked up their ancestors. If you think the ongoing immigration debates don't apply to you, Jennifer Mendelsohn has some news: They probably do.

Briefing gets heated over school shooting The White House press briefing got contentious when ABC News reporter Peter Alexander pressed White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about President Donald Trump's gun policies in the wake of 2017's Las Vegas mass shooting and a day after a school shooting in Kentucky killed two people.