Giuliani is emerging with Trump as the most dominant and intriguing figure in the impeachment drama Rudy Giuliani's fingerprints are everywhere.

The Washington Post: Trump wanted Barr to hold news conference clearing him on Ukraine President Donald Trump asked that Attorney General William Barr hold a news conference clearing him of legal wrongdoing with regard to his phone call pressuring the Ukrainian President to investigate Democrats -- but Barr refused, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Republicans again shift their defense of Trump Facing damaging testimony from senior diplomats that President Donald Trump sought to condition the release of US military aid to Ukraine on the opening of investigations into his political rivals, Republicans are struggling to find a unified defense as they shift their ever-changing arguments about why the President's actions are not impeachable.

Why this 'Gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening Republican' flipped CNN's Martin Savidge speaks with Georgia voters to discuss the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Analysis: Lindsey Graham may have just set the bar impossibly high for a Trump impeachment Defending President Donald Trump's oft-repeated claims that there was no quid pro quo in his relationship with Ukraine becomes more difficult by the day. Which forces Republicans to bend over backward -- and crush logic -- to do so.

Trump's rare move after key witness set to testify publicly CNN's Erin Burnett previews the public testimony that could soon come in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and looks at how some of the President's key allies are positioning their defense.

Fox News to personalities: Do not identify the whistleblower Fox News hosts and personalities have been instructed over the last several days not to identify the whistleblower whose complaint sparked an impeachment probe against President Trump, people familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

Opinion: Dems are making a mistake using quid pro quo Let's be honest: The phrase quid pro quo does not roll easily off the tongue of most Americans. Even those already familiar with the term won't necessarily associate it with alleged abuse of power and other behavior by President Trump that House Democrats are calling impeachable.

