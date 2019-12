Minnesota is holding its first presidential primary in decades, and the ballot submitted by the Republican Party excludes all other GOP candidates Minnesota's first presidential primary in nearly 30 years is facing a legal challenge over the Republican party ballot, which only lists President Donald Trump.

Trump fires off on Twitter during holiday vacation President Trump tweeted a stream of messages raging against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and his impeachment.

Analysis: Trump caught in Congress' tense standoff The holiday vacation President Donald Trump once viewed as the raring precursor to a vindictive Senate trial has instead turned into a deadlocked interlude as he battles Democrats over the time and place for his symbolic day in court.

Republican 'disturbed' by McConnell's coordination with Trum Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she is "disturbed" by coordination between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House over the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Analyst: Trump is playing 'Hungry Hungry Hippos' game CNN political analyst Josh Rogin says President Donald Trump would benefit from the "circus" caused if Hunter Biden were to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Opinion: The Trump administration is hiding something During the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of President Donald Trump's effort to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of the Bidens, the committee issued 71 subpoenas and requests for information. The Trump administration, in response, produced nothing -- not a single piece of paper.

Ambassador who spoke out on anti-gay bias is recalled • Washington Post: Trump administration has tried to cut billions in foreign aid to fight corruption despite calling it a priority

Police locate teen wanted for questioning in killing of Tessa Majors • Detective involved in case faces allegations he falsified evidence in other cases

See the horrifying moment a crane collapses onto a boat, spilling fuel • 600 gallons of oil spilled in waters off Galapagos Islands