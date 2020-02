Marco Rubio's mind-blowing explanation of his impeachment vote No Congress watcher expected Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to break with his party and vote either for witnesses to be called in the Senate impeachment trial or to remove President Donald Trump.

Sen. Cardin: We should modernize the rules of the Senate Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) tells CNN's Michael Smerconish that the rules of the Senate should be modernized so the trial includes witness testimony like in a normal court.

White House officials not thrilled but resigned to new impeachment trial timeline White House officials have resigned themselves to the idea that President Donald Trump will not walk into the House chamber next Tuesday evening as an acquitted President.

Chief Justice reveals what he would've done with tie vote Chief Justice John Roberts says it would have been "inappropriate" for him to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Kushner says Trump critics like Bolton 'didn't have what it took' President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that impeachment has not hurt the President's support, insisting that his base "is strong and getting stronger" and that former White House officials who have raised concerns about Trump "didn't have what it took."