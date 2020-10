The justice's language written in an opinion mirrors President Trump's rhetoric about calling a winner on election night • With Barrett seated, GOP pushes for SCOTUS hearing of Pennsylvania voting case • Analysis: Barrett could transform law in America for a generation

Avlon on Trump's 'greatest economy' claims: Not even close CNN's John Avlon fact checks President Donald Trump's claims on the US economy after Trump said that "this is the greatest economy in our history."

Here's what we know about who's voted so far in key states One week from Election Day, early voters so far are younger, more racially diverse and more likely to be Democrats than they were ahead of the 2016 election in many of the key states that could decide the next president.

Barrett sworn in by Chief Justice Roberts Justice Amy Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court.

Why 2020 could be the year of the young voter Just after sunup on a Saturday morning, when most college students are still sound asleep, sophomore Libby Klinger stands outside her dorm waiting to be picked up.

Why these images of ballots in dumpsters aren't proof of fraud President Donald Trump has spread disinformation about mail-in ballots and voter fraud, but election officials and experts say the system is safe and fraud is extremely rare. CNN's Marshall Cohen explains.

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip, one week from Election Day • Analysis: Why the GOP hold on Texas is loosening • Democratic senators warn the filibuster may have to go if they take back the Senate