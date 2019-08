Eight candidates have reached the polling and fundraising threshold for the third Democratic debates hosted by ABC and Univision With the second debate wrapped up, the third Democratic debate hosted by ABC and Univision will happen during the second week of September. The candidates are still working to qualify and have another month to reach the polling threshold and grassroots fundraising thresholds as laid out by the Democratic National Committee.

7 things we learned from the Democratic debate in Detroit The most progressive Democratic presidential contenders showed over two nights in Detroit that they are ready for an ideological clash to define the party -- and former Vice President Joe Biden showed he is ready to give it to them.

Cooper: This is the question for 2020 Democrats CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at how Democrats' criticism of the Obama administration during CNN's Democratic presidential debate could hurt their chances to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Analysis: How you know Gabbard got under Harris' skin In Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Tulsi Gabbard decided to drop her opposition research book right on Kamala Harris.

Debate coach: Surprise winners of the debate Wednesday's debate winners weren't the big names, in my view, but a couple of lower-tier candidates. Here are my grades for the candidates:

Here's what goes into those debate one-liners The anatomy of a debate zinger...where did "Clorox the Oval Office" originate? Jeanne Moos reports on one-liners that make headlines.

Trump says Ratcliffe is no longer his pick for director of national intelligence President Donald Trump said Friday that Rep. John Ratcliffe will no longer be nominated as director of national intelligence to replace Dan Coats.

Trump's asylum ban is illegal, judge rules A federal judge in the District of Columbia on Friday threw out a Trump administration policy barring migrants who illegally crossed the border from seeking asylum, finding that it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff is leaving The chief of staff to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is leaving her congressional office, according to her communications director. The move is effective immediately.