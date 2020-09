The New York Times' report on Trump's taxes is the most conclusive proof yet the President's business empire is nowhere near as successful as he claims A bombshell New York Times investigation has offered the most conclusive proof yet that US President Donald Trump's business empire is nowhere near as successful as he claims.

Donald Trump responds to NYT story about his taxes President Donald Trump responds to a New York Times report stating he has paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000.

Analysis: Tax bombshell reveals Trump's image is a sham It was the moment when Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" fabulism, billionaire tycoon bluster and populist standard-bearing for forgotten Americans was revealed to be what it always looked like: a sham.

Harlow shuts down WH official: Stop attacking the press or this interview will end CNN's Poppy Harlow presses White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern about the bombshell New York Times' report on President Trump's taxes.

Biden campaign seizes on Trump tax report Joe Biden's presidential campaign reacted swiftly following a bombshell report from The New York Times that Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000, turning around a digital video and putting out merchandise within hours of the report's release.

The secret why Trump won't release his taxes CNN's Chris Cillizza says President Donald Trump has constructed a narrative in which he clawed his way to the top by sheer will. The New York Times released a story that calls that narrative into question. Were Trump's financial successes heavily funded by his father Fred? (Spoiler alert: Yes.)

Analysis: Trump's taxes reveal why he really ran for president Donald Trump needed a new act.

