Top policy adviser Stephen Miller indicated the President would cast his first veto to sustain the declaration of a national emergency President Donald Trump's allies are mounting a stiff defense of his declaration of a national emergency amid increasing signs that the biggest threat to his border wall now comes not from Congress, but the courts.

Trump adviser hints at President's strategy In an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, senior adviser to the President Stephen Miller hinted that President Trump might be willing to use his veto power to try to stop a resolution.

Trump is 'daring the courts,' Schiff says House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday the national emergency President Donald Trump announced is unconstitutional because he declared the emergency when "Congress explicitly rejected" the money for the wall on the southern border in the funding package.

Schiff: This will be moment of truth for GOP Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to CNN's Dana Bash about the national emergency President Donald Trump announced.

Opinion: Trump's declaration is a threat to US security Every week, I offer a glimpse of the kind of intelligence assessments that are likely to come across the desk of the President of the United States, modeled on the President's Daily Briefing, or PDB, which the director of national intelligence prepares for the President almost daily.

Acting defense secretary will review programs to cut for funding Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said, beginning Sunday, he will start studying which projects military money may come from to shift funds toward a border wall following President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.

Opinion: Trump's 'SNL' attack crosses line On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency because, as he put it, there's a "national security crisis on our border" marked by "an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs." With that type of calamity bearing down on our nation, you would expect Trump […]