'It's a terrible situation': A government bureaucrat's pressure-filled decision to delay transition • Opinion: Emily Murphy, do your job • Analysis: Trump lashes out in new bid to tarnish an election he lost

Trump campaign to seek partial recount in Wisconsin • Michigan Republicans backtrack after blocking vote certification • Hear from the lawyer going head-to-head with Rudy Giuliani

The US is in the throes of its biggest Covid-19 pandemic surge and toughest phase yet, experts say Tracking cases in the US | Coronavirus Q&A

Opinion: What the Greatest Generation had that the Covid generation lacks An unchecked pandemic is about to run smack into what has traditionally been the busiest travel weekend of the year. And though airports and highways won't be as packed as years past, many Americans are heading into the holiday without the appropriate concern about Covid-19, despite warnings from public health officials that Thanksgiving celebrations could […]

Avlon: This is what happens when ideology elbows out science CNN's John Avlon calls out the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States as case counts continue to surge.

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says • Opinion: What the Greatest Generation had that the Covid generation lacks • Your vaccine questions answered

Dr. Gupta explains Pfizer's 95% effectiveness rate Pharmaceutical company Pfizer revealed a 95% effectiveness rate for their coronavirus vaccine and will be submitting for FDA authorization within days. CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports.