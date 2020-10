Feinstein to Barrett: It's distressing not to get a straight answer on Roe v. Wade • McConnell says 'no one believes' Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare • Amy Coney Barrett says police killing of George Floyd was 'very emotional' for her family

Democrats grill Barrett on health care and abortion Democratic and Republican lawmakers will have an opportunity on Tuesday to question President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during the second day of Senate hearings on her nomination, a highly anticipated moment that will mark the next stage in a contentious confirmation fight.

Fact-checking Biden's claim that Barrett's confirmation process is 'not constitutional' In the lead up to Monday's confirmation hearings to install Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the US Supreme Court, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden raised concerns that the efforts to put Barrett on the court are unconstitutional and exemplify court packing.

Opinion: Democrats are aiming for a bigger win Senate Democrats are losing the battle, but they're aiming to win the war.

Analysis: Senate's quiet shift on religious freedom vs. abortion • Senators will question Barrett today • Opinion: Democrats know they will lose on Barrett, but are aiming for a bigger win • 'Let me tell you a political secret ...' Klobuchar blasts hearing

'No notes!' Bash weighs in on moment that drew laughter

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip • Analysis: The Senate playing field is collapsing on Republicans • Why some transgender voters have an even bigger challenge to casting their ballots