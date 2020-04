Kim Jong Un missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to US official with direct knowledge.

