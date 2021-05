A North Carolina district attorney says deputies who fatally shot the 42-year-old Black man were justified in using deadly force District Attorney Andrew Womble said Tuesday that the deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. last month were justified in using deadly force, citing a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation probe.

Opinion: In aftermath of Andrew Brown's killing, echoes of North Carolina's awful history of scapegoating Black people The morning after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for choking the life out of George Floyd, a SWAT-like unit of sheriff's deputies arrived in full tactical gear to serve a warrant for Andrew Brown Jr. at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Within seconds, Brown was shot in the back of the head […]

Judge finds probable cause to move ahead with case against former officer Kim Potter A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that there is probable cause to support the case against Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

Black drivers say they're targeted over air fresheners The ACLU has expressed concern that police are using low-level infractions, such as driving with an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror, as an excuse for pretextual traffic stops. CNN's Nick watt has more.

McCarthy won't support January 6 commission and sides with Republicans downplaying the insurrection • Analysis: The real reasons for why Kevin McCarthy is afraid of a January 6 commission • McCarthy says nobody questioned the election. Watch him do so on national TV

Expert: Pandemic won't end in US until it ends globally • Live updates: US chain 'Best Buy' is dropping mask requirement in stores