The President casts doubt on the integrity of vote counting and threatens to deploy lawyers

Judge to hear GOP challenge to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Democratic-leaning Houston A federal judge in Texas will hear a GOP-led challenge Monday seeking to invalidate nearly 127,000 drive-thru ballots cast in the Democratic-leaning Houston area.

Judge rejects Republican efforts to halt early vote counting in Las Vegas A Nevada judge rejected a GOP lawsuit seeking to halt early vote counting in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, over stringency of signature-matching computer software and how closely observers can watch votes being counted.

Analysis: This Republican lawyer just exposed the Trump campaign's voter suppression efforts The jig is up.

Bannon on Trump era technique: 'Flood the zone with sh*t' Brian Stelter says Steve Bannon's 2018 confession might be the single quote that best explains the Trump era. Oliver Darcy says the "blizzard of misinformation" surrounding the 2020 election poses unique risks. Donie O'Sullivan describes what CNN is doing to sort out fact from fiction.

Police respond to multiple incidents during 'Trump Train' mobile vehicle rally Richmond Police Department officials responded to multiple incidents Sunday afternoon during a "Trump Train" mobile vehicle rally, according to a press release from the police department.

These states could swing the election either way President Trump won all six of these states in 2016, he'll need them again if he hopes to win a second term in the White House. CNN's John King gives his take on the Presidents chances.