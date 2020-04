This 30-year-old died from Covid-19. Why is it a mild illness for some young people and deadly for others? In photos | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Tracking the virus

Surgeon General: This is a 'Pearl Harbor moment'

Fareed's take: The US has abandoned this crucial role CNN's Fareed Zakaria analyzes the multiple crises unfolding during the coronavirus pandemic, and how countries and organizations are responding to it.

New turn: US enters crucial weeks of coronavirus fight

Fauci: US is 'struggling' to get coronavirus under control The nation's top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the United States is "struggling" to get the coronavirus crisis under control and that to say otherwise "would be a false statement."

History: Has Covid-19 been in humans for years? Leading scientists tell CNN that it's possible the virus didn't just come from bats in the past months, but that it could made the leap to humans many months, perhaps even years ago before it then transferred among people to become as lethal as it has. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

Tapper's plea to Trump: This is not about winning a news cycle on Fox CNN's Jake Tapper poses the question to President Donald Trump - what is the plan to handle the coronavirus pandemic?

Fact check: A timeline of Trump promises on coronavirus -- and how they stack up against the facts It's been almost a month since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. In that time, the virus has swept across the US, which has gone from having just a few outbreaks to now leading the world in infections.