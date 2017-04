Voting begins for president after bitter campaign French voters go to the polls Sunday after a presidential election campaign that was notable for its volatility and overshadowed in its final days by a terror attack on police in Paris.

Why you should care about the French election A presidential election in France is not usually the sort of thing that I would tell you to pay attention to. After all, it's hard enough to convince people that they should pay attention to elections in this country.

How will the shooting last week affect the election? Thursday's terror attack on the Champs-Elysées, in which a policeman was killed and others wounded, just days before the country goes to the polls has brought yet another twist to an increasingly unpredictable election race. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.

Opinion: Win or lose, Marine Le Pen is bad for the EU France goes to the polls Sunday to vote in the first round of its presidential elections. The campaign has been dogged throughout by scandals, gaffes and surprises.

Scandal and intrigue: Understanding French politics Falls from grace, sudden departures and unlikely stars; France's presidential election has been packed with dramatic moments and episodes.

Actress Erin Moran found dead Actress Erin Moran, best known for her kid sister role in the '70s sitcom "Happy Days," has died. Authorities in Indiana found her body Saturday afternoon after getting a 911 call at 4:07 p.m. for "an unresponsive female," the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said. She was 56.

Stores closing at epic pace Brokerage firm Credit Suisse said in a research report released earlier this month that it's possible more than 8,600 brick-and-mortar stores will close their doors in 2017.

Doctors charged in first genital mutilation case in US In the first federal case involving female genital mutilation filed in the United States, two Michigan doctors and the wife of one of the doctors have been charged with performing the banned procedure on two 7-year-old girls.

Tempers flare, mom in tears on airline American Airlines is investigating after a video surfaced on social media showing a confrontation between a passenger and an airline employee aboard one of its flights.