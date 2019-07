Multiple fires and injuries reported just a day after the region's most powerful quake in two decades A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest, California, Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

Motel owner: I felt like the whole building was going to collapse A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California, marking the second one near Ridgecrest in less than two days.

Patients wheeled out of a hospital after earthquake hits A second major earthquake to hit Southern California in less than two days sent jittery residents out on the streets Friday night.

Your homeowner's or renter's insurance won't help much after an earthquake. Here's why The largest earthquake to hit Southern California in two decades rattled the region on July 4th -- followed by more than 170 aftershocks.

This bunk bed is $1,200 a month. Privacy not included • See what you get for all that money

Mackenzie Lueck's body has been found, police say The body of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck has been found in a canyon north of Salt Lake City, police said Friday.

US wants $12.6 billion from El Chapo. His attorney calls the demand 'insane' Federal prosecutors want drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to forfeit more than $12.6 billion to the United States government, a court filing shows.