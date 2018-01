Here's what Oprah's said before about running for President Oprah Winfrey's speech rocked the Golden Globes Sunday evening, fueling speculation that the influential media mogul could have her sights set on the 2020 presidential race.

Trump in 1999 praised Oprah as potential candidate In a 1999 interview with CNN, Donald Trump called Oprah Winfrey a "great woman" and said she would be his first choice for a running mate.

Oprah isn't the only celebrity who might have a future in politics Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night prompted wishful calls for the star to run for president -- and two of the TV icon's close friends told CNN that Winfrey is "actively thinking" about seeking the Oval Office in 2020.

Opinion: Oprah would make an exceptional president In the hours after Oprah Winfrey's inspiring speech at the Golden Globe Awards, CNN's Brian Stelter reported that friends close to Oprah have said she is "actively thinking" about running for president in 2020. And progressives, like me, could not be happier.

What intimidates Oprah the most Oprah Winfrey, winner of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, spoke at the Golden Globes about working in media and the need for change in the industry.

Invoking 25th amendment would require a political apocalypse The 25th Amendment is back in the news so this bears repeating. Again. The type of event in which you could imagine President Donald Trump's Cabinet and his vice president engaging in a political mutiny against him and removing him from power using the 25th Amendment would require something like a presidential coma or a […]

Romney had prostate cancer treatment last year and the prognosis is good Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, a source close to Romney told CNN Monday.