The Latest: Japan blames S.Korea export control 'weaknesses'

The tropical storm is set to hit Louisiana on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane Tropical Storm Barry unloaded powerful winds and heavy rains as it edged closer to landfall along the southern coast of Louisiana.

Nearly 5 million people under flash flood watch As tropical storm Barry nears the coast of Louisiana, almost 5 million Americans are under a flash flood watch. CNN's Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

See flooding that has already hit new Orleans The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane watches for parts of coastal Louisiana, as the first tropical system to slam the US this year is expected to make landfall as a hurricane.

Opinion: Why Barry is such a scary storm The past, present and future of New Orleans lies with the Mississippi River. As New Orleanians brace for Tropical Storm Barry, we find ourselves on the brink of the unknown, as we are about to learn the extent to which our existing systems of controlling and managing nature will withstand the storm.

Here's how storms and hurricanes get their memorable names A hurricane may seem less threatening it when it's called "Barry."

