The Latest: Japan blames S.Korea export control 'weaknesses'

A Japanese trade ministry official says restrictions imposed by Japan on high-tech exports to South Korea were prompted by a review of trade policy, and are not related to a growing diplomatic dispute over South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans forced to work under harsh conditions during World War II. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, says Japan told South Korea that it imposed the restrictions primarily because of unspecified “weaknesses” in South Korea’s export control system. South Korea insists that its export controls are stronger than Japan’s.
Source:: Yahoo