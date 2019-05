A parent warned officials that the school where students were shot this week was a 'pressure-cooker.' She was not alone in her concerns. One of the first things she noticed was that her child, and other students at STEM School Highlands Ranch, weren't getting enough sleep. The academic workload, she said, seemed crushing. The parent noticed kids stressing out, and lashing out. She said she heard reports of violence, sexual assault and bullying. Yet school officials, she said, […]

7th-grader describes what shooter said to him 12-year-old Vivaan Kalura, a 7th grader at STEM School Highlands Ranch, describes what the shooter said to him and his classmates during the shooting at his school.

Cuomo: We refuse to do a 'damn thing' on school shootings CNN's Chris Cuomo pays tribute to two student heroes who were killed while trying to protect their classmates during school shootings at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte hero's girlfriend laments reliance on students to stop school shooters They lost their lives under painfully similar circumstances.

Columbine and Aurora shooting survivors reflect on the 'new normal' and advise the latest victims: It will get better Two people who lived through the deadly shootings at Columbine and in Aurora offered advice to the survivors of the attack this week at the STEM school near Denver: You are never alone. It's OK to grieve. Don't be afraid to ask for help. It will get better.

This is what one student texted his mom during the Colorado school shooting There was a gunman in the school. Owen, an eighth-grader at STEM School Highlands Ranch, texted his mother.

Elizabeth Warren flew out of DC's most notorious airport gate. Here's what happened. If you're a frequent traveler based out of Washington, DC, there's a good chance you are familiar with Gate 35X.

Judge fast-tracks fight over Trump's financial records Congress and Donald Trump's fight over his financial records is now on the fast track.

Trade talks end without a deal American and Chinese negotiators completed another round of trade talks Friday morning after a last-minute effort to stave off new tariffs on Chinese goods failed to yield a breakthrough.