The President's failure to ask the nation to make sacrifices that could quell the virus are consigning the US to a worsening pandemic with no route to health

Trump trashes CDC school-reopening guidelines -- then CDC updates them President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday his disagreement with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safely reopening schools, calling the recommendations "very tough" and "expensive."

This chart should be getting Trump's attention President Donald Trump has a track record of rewriting reality when it suits him.

Trump's threat to defund education adds pressure to schools President Donald Trump's threat Wednesday to cut off federal funding for schools if they don't open in the fall is the latest stress for schools already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Why this sheriff refuses to enforce a face mask mandate Sheriff Richard K. Jones says he will not enforce the mask mandate issued by the Republican Governor Mike Dewine despite a high level of virus spread in his county.

Summer camps close after outbreaks among campers and staff A summer camp in Arkansas and another in Missouri have closed down after campers and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Florida teachers say decision to reopen schools could be deadly Florida has announced that it will require schools to reopen for in-person classes next month. The order came down as the state smashes daily records for new coronavirus cases and some hospitals report maxing out capacity.

