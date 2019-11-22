The end of King Bibi? Indicted Netanyahu fights for future

Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment on corruption charges prompted speculation Friday that the end of his decade-long tenure was nigh, though several key allies expressed support for the beleaguered Israeli premier. After months of speculation Avichai Mandelblit’s decision was the worst possible outcome for Netanyahu, hitting him with the most serious charges. Israel’s longest-serving premier swiftly hit back, vowing to fight on and accusing the police and legal system of bias against the right-wing in an often angry speech.
Source:: Yahoo