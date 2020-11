The President is still adhering to the same hands-off approach that led so many voters to reject his leadership on Election Day Joe Biden has spent these early days as President-elect pleading with Americans to pay attention to the relentless surge of Covid-19 -- with deaths averaging more than 1,000 a day in the past week -- as President Donald Trump continues to ignore the deepening crisis and touts the promises of yet-to-be-approved vaccines as his panacea.

Federal judge says new DACA rules are invalid Chad Wolf was not legally serving as acting Homeland Security secretary when he signed rules limiting applications and renewals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and those rules are now invalid, a federal judge ruled Saturday.

Trump administration renews push to confirm Wolf amid concerns over legitimacy and agency purge There's a renewed push to get Chad Wolf confirmed as Homeland Security secretary -- a position in which he's been serving in an acting capacity for a year -- before Inauguration Day, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Hear why these Latinos voted differently A majority of Latinos in Florida voted for President Trump, but in Arizona Latinos favored Joe Biden. Latinos are the biggest ethnic or racial minority in the United States, with 32 million eligible voters. See why courting their vote is not that simple.

John Kelly blasts Trump for not helping with the transition: 'The downside to not doing so could be catastrophic' Former White House chief of staff John Kelly issued an on-the-record statement Friday night lambasting President Donald Trump for not helping with the transition to a Biden administration.

NYT columnist compares Trump to cult leader In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, columnist and author Thomas Friedman likens Trump-supporting Republicans to a cult, saying that party leaders don't stand up to the President because they are afraid of him.

Trump had a very bad Friday in court with his election cases. They're headed for more action next week Legal experts have been saying for a week now that President Donald Trump's court cases to throw out ballots and turn around his election loss were bound to fail.

Trump supporters rally in DC as the President refuses to concede • Millions were misinformed through the 'highly coordinated' Stop the Steal campaign • Reporter fact-checks rally attendee's election claims • Analysis: Trump wavers between reality and election fiction with eye on his legacy

US will see 'unprecedented surge' of Covid cases after Thanksgiving, physician warns • 'Very disturbing': Doctor reacts to Rand Paul's suggestion