Rep. McCaul unveils border security bill The top homeland security Republican in the House unveiled a border security bill Friday that would codify President Donald Trump's border wall, boost resources for Border Patrol and authorize the National Guard and Defense Department to provide support to those efforts.

White House working with senators on immigration limits The Trump administration is working with two senators on a bill that would restrict and revamp some of the legal avenues for immigrating to the United States, sources confirm to CNN, but the bill remains a long way from potential passage in Congress.

House approves spending bill with $1.6B for border wall The House voted Thursday to approve a spending bill with $1.6 billion to put toward a border wall along the US-Mexico border, part of a high-profile campaign pledge from President Donald Trump.

Mexican president says this call didn't happen Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto denies calling President Trump to talk about what a great job the White House has been doing to secure the US-Mexico border.

Trump: DACA decision 'very, very hard to make' President Donald Trump is agonizing over what to do about the DACA program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, he told reporters Wednesday night.

Trump calls Russia sanctions bill 'flawed,' still signs into law President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday morning legislation that levies new sanctions against Russia and restricts Trump's own ability to ease sanctions in place against Moscow.