Why American evacuees from Diamond Princess are angry The US plan to evacuate Americans and their families from the Diamond Princess cruise ship appears, on its face, to be the case of a powerful government coming to the aide of its most vulnerable citizens.

She tested positive, he didn't. So he's going home without her An American couple who traveled in the Diamond Princess cruise ship that's docked at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, have had their hopes of coming home dashed. Rebecca Frasure has tested positive for the coronavirus, which means she has to remain in quarantine at a nearby hospital. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

These people caught the coronavirus and survived When 31-year-old engineer Edison Zhang was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of people in his home city of Wuhan, he was actually relieved.

Death toll tops 1,770 from coronavirus The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,770, with an additional 100 deaths reported Sunday in Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak.

Here's what it's like to be on a quarantined cruise ship More than 3,000 people are in quarantine on a cruise ship in Japan, after more than 200 on board tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Passengers have shared their stories of life on the ship.

How to protect yourself from coronavirus The novel coronavirus is now a "public health emergency of international concern," killing more than 1,600 people and infecting more than 69,000 worldwide.

