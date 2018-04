Michael Cohen has been under investigation for months because of his business dealings, Justice Dept. says Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is "under criminal investigation," the Justice Department said Friday.

Source: Trump just called Cohen. That could be a problem. President Donald Trump spoke to Michael Cohen over the phone on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.

Cohen facilitated $1.6 million payment on behalf of a GOP fundraiser President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer facilitated a payment of $1.6 million last year to a former Playboy model who claimed that she had become pregnant by Elliott Broidy, a leading GOP fundraiser, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing individuals familiar with the situation.

Opinion: What's lurking inside the Michael Cohen probe The news that the National Enquirer allegedly paid a doorman to keep quiet about unverified rumors of a "love child" fathered by Donald Trump is just one more in a long string of bombshells directly or indirectly related to Stormy Daniels.

The 11 most surreal lines from Comey's book Days before its official release, excerpts of James Comey's memoir about his time as FBI Director under President Donald Trump have leaked. Actually, flooded.

The fundamental fail of Trump's 'slime ball' attack James Comey has written a devastating and detailed tell-all of his time at the head of the FBI and his removal from the job last May by President Donald Trump. The book, excerpts of which have been released over the last 24 hours, recounts specific conversations between Comey and Trump about everything from the so-called […]

WH: Comey a 'disgraced partisan hack' White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to the explosive allegations in former FBI Director James Comey's new book.

Pompeo could be the first rejected secretary of state nominee since 1925 It's starting to look like Mike Pompeo might not get a favorable vote from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to support his nomination as secretary of state, after three Democrats (and at least one Republican) on the panel have signaled they'll vote against the current CIA director.