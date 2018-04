Ambulances are transporting four or five patients to hospitals, officials say Local coverage: KGO || KRON || KPIX

YouTube employee: Everything was a panic A YouTube employee says that she heard sounds of running and screaming following an active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Shooting reported at YouTube HQ The San Bruno Police Department is responding to an active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

How police respond in 'active shooter' situations "Active shooter" is one of the worst calls police can get. CNN gets an exclusive look at the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Program, which trains police for real-life active shooter scenarios.

Stormy Daniels requests 'suspicious' bank info related to hush payment A lawyer for Stormy Daniels is asking the Treasury Department to release information filed with the government by a bank about "suspicious" activity surrounding the porn star's hush-money deal with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime attorney.

Trump: 'We're going to be guarding our border with the military' President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's calling on the military to guard the US-Mexico border until his long-promised border wall is complete.

Mexico: We don't welcome idea of military on border Mexico's Ambassador to the US says he has asked for clarification on President Trump's suggestion of troops on the border. It's "not something that the Mexican government welcomes."

How EPA's Scott Pruitt avoided tough questions on Tuesday As questions swirled over whether or not he can hold onto his administration post, embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appeared calm on Tuesday as he touted the agency's decision to revise greenhouse gas emissions standards for automobiles.