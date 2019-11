Top minds from both parties are preparing their best strategy as the impeachment inquiry heats up. Here are the strongest cases for and against impeaching Trump Thousands of pages of transcripts are piling up, and top minds from both political parties are preparing their best strategy as the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump moves into a new phase Wednesday with the first public hearings.

Anderson Cooper: Trump is getting his wish granted As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump escalates, CNN's Anderson Cooper reviews what we can expect from the hearings.

White House press secretary hasn't held a briefing with reporters, but finds time for Fox News White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has yet to hold a single briefing since ascending to the position of President Trump's chief spokesperson, but she has made plenty of time for softball interviews with Fox News.

Donald Trump Jr. leaves stage after boos at UCLA event Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle were met with protesters while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at UCLA.

Judge shuts out public from Mick Mulvaney hearing • Pentagon official: Ukraine was alarmed by stalled aid • Ex-CIA official: Transcipt offers a critical clue • Veteran: Trump made parade about himself

'Anonymous' book excerpts describe Trump's score-settling and toxic West Wing President Donald Trump oversees a toxic West Wing and attempts to use his office to settle scores -- including with the state of California and former Vice President Joe Biden -- according to a new book by an anonymous author identified only as a senior administration official.

75% of the country will experience record-breaking freezing temperatures • Here's your answer when someone asks 'How can it be so cold if there's global warming?' • Don't drink alcohol to stay warm. Here's what else NOT to do in a snowstorm

Biden hits Warren's 'you do it my way' attitude and 3 other CNN town hall takeaways • Biden holds narrow lead in New Hampshire poll • Opinion: If GOP wants Hunter Biden testimony, Dems should call Ivanka Trump • Analysis: Keep an eye on this open House seat

Gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University dies after a fall in training Melanie Coleman, a 20-year-old gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University, died Sunday after sustaining an injury while training last Friday.