Pressure grows on Ryan to commit to immigration debate A group of lawmakers of both parties is putting increasing pressure on House Speaker Paul Ryan to make a commitment to bring immigration legislation to the floor and allow an open debate like the Senate.

Trump: Shutdown worth it for our country During a roundtable on MS-13 gang violence, President Trump threatened another government shutdown if Democrats don't agree to tighten immigration laws.

Analysis: The pre-Trump Republican Party is dead On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that a deal had been reached with Democrats to not only keep the government open past the Thursday night deadline, but also actually ensure it was funded for the next two(!) years.

Pelosi sets record with 8-hour speech The House Minority Leader has spoken over six hours to oppose the spending deal to lift spending caps and avert a government shutdown -- because the plan does not address immigration issues.

Watch Pelosi's marathon session House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held the floor for 8 hours to oppose the budget deal because it did not address DACA.

Trump's approval rating is on the rise Bolstered by the strong economy and quickly shifting numbers on tax reform, President Donald Trump's approval rating hit 40% in a new Quinnipiac poll on Wednesday, his best score in this survey in seven months.