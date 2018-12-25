The best-selling Instant Pot cooker is discounted today in all three sizes

If you didn’t get the Instant Pot you had been hoping for as a Christmas gift this year, it’s time to give yourself the gift you’ve been waiting for. The Instant Pot Duo is the company’s best-selling model ever, and it just so happens that it’s on sale today on Amazon in all three sizes. That means you can pick up a 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $67.99, the medium-sized Instant Pot Duo 60 is on sale for $76.49, and the large 8-quart Instant Pot Duo 80 is $50 off at just $89.99. That’s $10 less than what the 6-quart model typically sells for, so you know it’s a great deal. This is a limited-time sale though, so grab one while you still can.

Here’s more info from the product page:

* Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

* Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Saute/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

* Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

* Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

* UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

* Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

