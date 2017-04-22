The AirPods accessory we’ve all been waiting for is finally here

Apple’s AirPods are clearly a success for the company. Manufacturing issues aside, it’s been four months since they were released and Apple still can’t produce enough supply to meet demand. All the people out there who have managed to score a paid of Apple’s truly wireless earbuds seem to love them for the most part, which isn’t much of a surprise. They design is smart and unique, and the sound quality is impressive. There are a few complaints that many users share though, and the biggest one is probably the fact that the smooth plastic buds don’t stay in your ears when you work out. Now, however, the perfect solution has finally arrived.

The Spigen TEKA RA200 AirPods Earhooks aren’t the first silicone covers for Apple’s AriPods, but they have a design feature that I’ve been waiting for ever since I first got my AirPods: They don’t cover the sensors on the AirPods, so you won’t eliminate ear detection when you use them.

Here are a few more highlights from the product page:

Made of premium silicone for long-lasting comfort

Keeps your AirPods secure and anchored in your ear

Simple and innovative design keeps application/removal hassle-free

The Airpods are not chargeable with the earhooks on

Includes two sizes, small and regular, for you to find the best fit

Source:: Yahoo