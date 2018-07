Helped by Giuliani, Trump has seeded a new cloud of confusion on Russia, the budget and Iran As the second disorientating summer of President Donald Trump's presidency unfolds, it's becoming hard to work out what is real, what is smoke and what is pure fantasy.

Trump says he'd meet with Iran without preconditions President Donald Trump said Monday he is willing to meet with Iran's leadership, without preconditions, "whenever they want," a sharp departure from his threats against the regime last week.

Analysis: Strangest lines in Giuliani's interview President Donald Trump seems to believe that Rudy Giuliani is a really, really good surrogate for him when it comes to fighting back against the ongoing special counsel probe into Russia's attempted interference in the 2016 election. What else could explain Giuliani's ubiquity on cable television?

Anderson Cooper breaks down Giuliani's new defense CNN's Anderson Cooper breaks down statements made by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Internet helps finish Giuliani's tweet Rudy Giuliani pulls a "covfefe" with a one-word tweet and Twitter finishes it for him. CNN's Jeanne Moos fills in the blanks.

Manafort drops case against Mueller Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday gave up his effort to challenge special counsel Robert Mueller in civil court.

Mueller can't afford to lose the Manafort trial The first trial of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russian probe presents multiple challenges to both the prosecution and defense.

Lawmaker predicts Trump Jr., Kushner will be indicted Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) says he believes that special counsel Robert Mueller will probably indict Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner and then the President will pardon both.