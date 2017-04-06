Thai king signs junta's new constitution

US LAUNCHES MISSILES ON SYRIAN AIR BASE The United States launched a military strike Thursday on a Syrian government target in retaliation for their chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week.

Russian official: This is an act of aggression on a UN member The United States launched a military strike Friday on a Syrian government target in retaliation for the country's chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week. Here's the latest:

Tomahawk missiles: Explaining the weapons the US used to strike Syria US President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Syria on Thursday in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, including children.

Putin slams 'trumped-up' US strike Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the US strike against a Syrian government airbase as "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law."

How this strike compares to Obama's President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama have now both ordered airstrikes in Syria, but there are key ways that Thursday's strike was different from the previous military strikes there.

Bergen: Decisive action, a good speech, but now what? President Donald Trump gave one of the best speeches he has ever delivered when he announced late Thursday that he had ordered US cruise missile attacks in Syria -- and that they were directed at the base that sent off the airstrikes on Tuesday that killed dozens with nerve gas, including many women and children.

Trump explains why he took action "My fellow Americans, on Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians.

Opinion: What is US signing on for? The question President Obama often asked his national security team was: Then what?

Russia was warned in advance Russian Foreign Ministry reports they will make a statement about the US airstrikes in Syria. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.