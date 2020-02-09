Thai city holds vigil for 29 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

Holding candles and writing condolences as monks chanted prayers, hundreds of Thais held an evening vigil Sunday for the 29 victims of an “unprecedented” mass shooting carried out by a soldier. Sharpshooters killed the gunman on Sunday morning after a 17-hour ordeal, including a night of firefights and terrifying dashes for mall exits by shoppers trapped in the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat. The provincial governor told reporters that the total death toll — including the gunman — stood at 30.
Source:: Yahoo