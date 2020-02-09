Thai city holds vigil for 29 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

Trump weaponizes the Presidency after impeachment victory Donald Trump is moving fast in the wake of his impeachment trial to use the government to punish his enemies and pursue his political ends, underlining how his acquittal has helped make him one of history's most powerful modern Presidents.

Buttigieg gets the most delegates and Sanders comes in second, Iowa Democratic Party says The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated vote numbers and a new national delegate estimate after completing their review of 95 precincts which campaigns had flagged as potentially inaccurate.

A voter asked Warren who will be her Pence. Her answer drew instant cheers During a Q&A at a town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, a voter asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) if she ever whispers to her dog Bailey, "Who is going to be my Mike Pence? Who is gonna look at me with adoring eyes?" Her response leads to cheers.

Opinion: Joe Biden's ad scorching Pete Buttigieg serves a purpose In some ways, it feels like the Democrats' nomination battle started in earnest on Saturday with the release of a scorching ad from former Vice President Joe Biden mocking former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's experience as someone whose highest office involved running a "small" town.

How Pete Buttigieg rose to the top Pete Buttigieg knew he had pulled off a feat that, a year ago, was unthinkable.

White House budget plan wouldn't eliminate deficit over next 10 years The White House is preparing to present a budget that would not eliminate the federal deficit in the next 10 years, according to a summary of the plan obtained by CNN Sunday night.

Opinion: Trump gets an unwelcome surprise • Senators urged White House not to fire ambassador, source confirms • Cuomo's warning: This is just the beginning

Some Republican senators urged White House not to fire Sondland, source confirms A group of Republican senators asked the White House not to fire Ambassador Gordon Sondland, a key impeachment witness, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN on Saturday.