Reports of mass assaults of women A newspaper report that a mob of men molested women on the streets of an Indian city on New Year's Eve sparked controversy and concern after a government official confirmed it, but the police denied that any such thing happened.

Russian warships in Philippines for joint exercises Two Russian warships arrived in the Philippines this week as Moscow looks to play a bigger role in the contested South China Sea.

Trump mocks intel agencies about 'so-called' Russian hacking President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday evening to deride the US intelligence agencies due to brief him on alleged Russian hacking of American political groups.

Tillerson to put Exxon stock in a trust ExxonMobil and Rex Tillerson have announced their plan to address concerns about the huge nest egg the oil giant has promised to its former CEO.

China sends 1st freight train on 8,000-mile journey to UK Time for a long trip along the new silk road.

NAACP stages protest sit-in at Jeff Sessions' office The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Mobile, Alabama, office of US Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest Sessions' nomination as US attorney general.

Toddler rescues twin brother pinned under dresser While two twins were playing, a dresser almost crushed one of them. Watch the brother's incredible rescue.

Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized Charles Manson, the cult leader whose followers committed heinous murders that shocked the nation almost a half century ago, has been hospitalized, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Huckabee visits West Bank: 'Build Israel Great Again' Standing in front of a bright red banner reading "Build Israel Great Again," former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee promised Tuesday during an appearance in the West Bank that President-elect Donald Trump's policies toward Israel would be very different than President Barack Obama's.