China urges calm over North Korea China is calling for calm over escalating tensions over North Korea. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Tillerson dials back N. Korea rhetoric North Korea is threatening to launch preemptive military strikes against the United States, including targeting the US Pacific island territory of Guam, the latest salvo in an increasingly aggressive back-and-forth between Pyongyang and Washington.

How Hawaii is preparing for a nuclear attack CNN's Sara Sidner explains how Hawaii is making preparations in case of an attack from North Korea.

Before any US war with North Korea, we'd see this Despite bellicose rhetoric coming from US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, analysts say there are no signs the US is planning a first strike on North Korea or that Kim will make good on threats to hit the US territory of Guam.

White House chief of staff silent as Trump warns N. Korea As President Donald Trump, his arms crossed and his expression dour, warned North Korea on Tuesday of US "fire and fury," his new chief of staff sat across the table stone-faced.

Graham: US 'absolutely' prepared to act on North Korea Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, delivered a stern warning to North Korea amid escalating tensions between the US and the rogue state over its nuclear weapons program.

GOP senator: McCain's tumor might have played role in his vote Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Tuesday that he thinks that Sen. John McCain's brain tumor and the early morning hours may have affected the Arizona Republican's no vote on the Senate bill to repeal Obamacare.