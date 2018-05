Trump legal advisers are bracing for the possibility Mueller would subpoena the President, sources say President Donald Trump's lawyers are preparing for a legal showdown with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources familiar with their thinking.

Mueller raised the idea of subpoenaing Trump Special counsel Robert Mueller raised the notion of subpoenaing President Donald Trump in at least one meeting with the President's lawyers, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Anderson Cooper disputes Trump's tweet on collusion CNN's Anderson Cooper rebuts President Donald Trump's tweets stating special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is a "witch hunt" and that there are no questions about collusion with Russia.

Rod Rosenstein says Justice Department won't be extorted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein beat back questions about threats to the rule of law and defended the Justice Department's independence in a wide-ranging question and answer session Tuesday in Washington.

Toobin: President Trump will take the fifth CNN's Jeffrey Toobin and his former law professor, Alan Dershowitz, spar after Toobin offers his theory about how President Donald Trump will avoid answering questions from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller asks for more time before sentencing Flynn The special counsel's office wants two more months before it looks toward sentencing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and is cooperating in the Russia probe.

Ex-doctor says Trump dictated his own glowing health letter When Dr. Harold Bornstein described in hyperbolic prose then-candidate Donald Trump's health in 2015, the language he used was eerily similar to the style preferred by his patient.

Trump's ex-doctor on 'raid': I feel raped Trump's former doctor Harold Bornstein said he felt "raped" when Trump White House officials "raided his office," in an interview with NBC. The White House and a source familiar with the incident deny Bornstein's account.

Analysis: Trump's boss act doesn't always work Back in the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump was asked who advised him on foreign policy and he answered: "My primary consultant is myself."