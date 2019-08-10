Tens of thousands call for fair elections at Moscow rally

Attorney General William Barr, 'appalled' over the millionaire and accused sex trafficker's apparent suicide in jail, announces an investigation The Justice Department's inspector general is opening an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of multimillionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General William Barr announced on Saturday.

Jeffrey Epstein was taken off suicide watch in July, source says Jailed multimillionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died overnight by suicide, according to two law enforcement sources.

Reporter who broke Epstein scandal reacts to suicide Jeffrey Epstein was found dead at the federal facility in New York where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to officials.

Unsealed documents show sexual abuse allegations against Epstein and his inner circle Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed Friday in New York federal court allege new details of sexual abuse claims against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein and several associates.

Jeffrey Epstein is dead. His cases could live on for years The apparent suicide of financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein early Saturday could lead to more accusers and witnesses stepping forward as well as a flurry of civil suits against the multimillionaire's estate, according to legal experts.

Millionaire's world of wealth and powerful friends The descriptions of Jeffrey Epstein have run from a multimillionaire man of mystery to convicted pedophile.

Private investigator has spent a decade on Jeffrey Epstein's trail When Detective Michael Fisten hung up his badge after 30 years in law enforcement and started a new career as a private investigator, he thought his first case wouldn't last more than a couple of weeks.

CEO accuses Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating money L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is accusing multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating "vast sums of money" from him and his family, according to a letter to Wexner Foundation members. CNN's Paul La Monica reports.

Opinion: Financier's indictment is the tip of the iceberg The fallout from the Southern District of New York's indictment of Jeffrey Epstein has already been seismic: Epstein, a well-connected billionaire, is currently behind bars, and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has tendered his resignation. And this is just the start. The signs are all there that more people -- including the rich, powerful and well-connected […]