Fact-checking the first presidential debate • Did Trump bring back 700,000 manufacturing jobs? False • Would eliminating the ACA take away 20 million people's health insurance? True

'Sh*tshow': See Bash and Tapper's blunt reaction to debate • 'It was like two children fighting': Undecided voters react to debate

Chris Cillizza gives his analysis of the worst moments from a horrendous Trump-Biden debate Debate video highlights | Debate photos | Voter's guide | Facts First

Opinion: Who won? CNN Opinion asked contributors for their takes on how Donald Trump and Joe Biden did in the first presidential debate. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

Analysis: Trump's chaotic debate underscores stakes of November's election It was easily the worst and most rancorous presidential debate in history. But it still left the country with its starkest election choice in many generations.

Trump refuses to condemn White supremacists President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to condemn White supremacists for inciting violence at anti-police brutality demonstrations across the country, claiming instead during the presidential debate that violence was coming from "the left wing."

Post-debate CNN poll: Six in 10 say Biden won the debate Six in 10 debate watchers said former Vice President Joe Biden did the best job in Tuesday's debate, and just 28% say President Donald Trump did, according a CNN Poll of debate watchers conducted by SSRS.

WATCH: Full 2020 first presidential debate President Donald Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden took the stage in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of 2020. Watch the full event below.

6 takeaways from the off-the-rails first debate President Donald Trump turned his first debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden into a chaotic disaster.